Intrust Bank NA Buys 626 Shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Intrust Bank NA grew its position in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) by 54.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FCN. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in FTI Consulting during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in FTI Consulting in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in FTI Consulting by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 99.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FCN. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of FTI Consulting in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of FTI Consulting from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

In other FTI Consulting news, insider Paul Alderman Linton sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.10, for a total transaction of $5,564,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,126,932.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other FTI Consulting news, insider Paul Alderman Linton sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.10, for a total transaction of $5,564,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,126,932.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brenda J. Bacon purchased 1,120 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $222.96 per share, with a total value of $249,715.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,409,504.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 53,267 shares of company stock valued at $11,205,656. Corporate insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

FCN opened at $212.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $208.93 and a 200 day moving average of $206.04. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 52-week low of $171.81 and a 52-week high of $232.15. The stock has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 0.10.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $928.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $901.77 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

