iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Holdings Lifted by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,895 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 178 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IVE. Cora Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Fiduciary Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Bank OZK raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank OZK now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Dohj LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 126.7% in the 4th quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 27,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,804,000 after purchasing an additional 15,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $211,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $178.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $181.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.31. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $147.23 and a fifty-two week high of $187.24.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.