Mather Group LLC. Grows Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 21.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,744 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of T. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 16,250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its holdings in AT&T by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in AT&T by 3,202.4% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,626 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.81.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE T opened at $16.92 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.62. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.43 and a 1 year high of $18.16. The company has a market capitalization of $121.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $30.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.62 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The company’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 59.68%.

AT&T Company Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.