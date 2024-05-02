Oracle Power (LON:ORCP) Shares Up 9.7%

Oracle Power plc (LON:ORCP – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 9.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.03 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.03 ($0.00). Approximately 239,208 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 18,488,787 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.03 ($0.00).

Oracle Power Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 5.67, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.98. The company has a market capitalization of £1.61 million, a PE ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.53.

About Oracle Power

Oracle Power plc engages in the exploration and development of coal in Pakistan. It is also involved in building a mine-mouth power plant. The company primarily holds interests in the Thar Block VI project that covers an area of 9,100 square kilometers located in the Thar Province of Pakistan. In addition, it holds interest in the gold licenses, including Jundee East project that comprises 29 blocks covering and area of approximately 89.3 square kilometers; and the Northern Zone project, which covers an area of 82 hectares located in Western Australia, as well as develops green hydrogen project in Pakistan.

