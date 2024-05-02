PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK) Senior Officer Buys C$13,203.00 in Stock

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK) Senior Officer Michael Tikal Murphy acquired 500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$26.41 per share, with a total value of C$13,203.00.

TSE PSK opened at C$25.74 on Thursday. PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. has a one year low of C$20.69 and a one year high of C$28.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.80, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$26.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$24.49.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$136.60 million for the quarter. PrairieSky Royalty had a net margin of 47.46% and a return on equity of 8.22%. Equities analysts forecast that PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. will post 1.0488722 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. This is a positive change from PrairieSky Royalty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. PrairieSky Royalty’s payout ratio is presently 105.26%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PSK shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$27.00 to C$28.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. CIBC lowered shares of PrairieSky Royalty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$27.50 to C$31.00 in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$33.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$27.30.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd., a pure-play royalty company, holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.7 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights, 8.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests, and other acreage. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

