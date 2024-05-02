Republic Services (RSG) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Republic Services (NYSE: RSG) recently:

5/1/2024 – Republic Services had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $211.00 to $213.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

5/1/2024 – Republic Services had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $202.00 to $204.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/1/2024 – Republic Services had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $195.00 to $200.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/16/2024 – Republic Services had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $209.00 to $230.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/8/2024 – Republic Services is now covered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $198.00 price target on the stock.

4/8/2024 – Republic Services is now covered by analysts at Scotiabank. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $211.00 price target on the stock.

3/18/2024 – Republic Services had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $213.00 to $225.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/15/2024 – Republic Services was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $199.00 price target on the stock.

Republic Services stock opened at $186.00 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.00, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.68. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.07 and a 52-week high of $196.76.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 39.12%.

In other Republic Services news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 5,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.10, for a total value of $1,002,608.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,669,303.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 0.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,658,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $948,971,000 after acquiring an additional 44,512 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 416.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,562,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,082,209,000 after acquiring an additional 5,292,862 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 4.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,054,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $720,297,000 after acquiring an additional 197,654 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 2.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,790,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $547,473,000 after acquiring an additional 107,499 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 0.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,727,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $531,237,000 after acquiring an additional 13,166 shares during the period. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

