Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 82,258 Shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Free Report) by 23.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 275,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,258 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.57% of Arcosa worth $22,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arcosa during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Arcosa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Arcosa by 533.6% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Arcosa during the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Arcosa by 49.1% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcosa Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Arcosa stock opened at $76.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.12. Arcosa, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.98 and a 52-week high of $89.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 0.66.

Arcosa Dividend Announcement

Arcosa ( NYSE:ACA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $582.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.54 million. Arcosa had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Arcosa, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. Arcosa’s payout ratio is 6.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ACA shares. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Arcosa from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Arcosa from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

Arcosa Profile

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products.

