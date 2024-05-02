Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 219,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 15,394 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.33% of Royal Gold worth $26,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RGLD. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 526.3% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 414.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on RGLD. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Royal Gold from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $148.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Royal Gold from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. National Bank Financial upgraded Royal Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Royal Gold in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.25.

Royal Gold Trading Up 0.6 %

Royal Gold stock opened at $120.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.26. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.55 and a 12 month high of $147.82. The company has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 0.88.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.20. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 39.53%. The firm had revenue of $152.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Gold Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.96%.

Insider Transactions at Royal Gold

In other news, SVP Randy Shefman sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $56,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,127 shares in the company, valued at $1,370,351. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

