Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Buys 126 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 830 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.58, for a total transaction of $167,311.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,603.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.58, for a total value of $167,311.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,603.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 12,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.02, for a total transaction of $2,559,185.62. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,674,169.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,483 shares of company stock worth $9,745,637 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BR opened at $193.43 on Thursday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.95 and a 1-year high of $210.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $200.48 and a 200 day moving average of $194.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.70 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 41.12%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 55.75%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $212.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $205.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadridge Financial Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.67.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

