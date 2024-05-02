Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Increases Stock Position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 87.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,412 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4,850.0% during the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 432.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEI opened at $113.51 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.12. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $111.45 and a 1 year high of $119.57.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.2956 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

