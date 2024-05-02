Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Purchases New Shares in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in JSMD. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 315,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,462,000 after purchasing an additional 15,202 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 78,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,580,000 after acquiring an additional 5,309 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 13,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,276,000.

Shares of JSMD stock opened at $66.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $338.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 1.17. Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a 52 week low of $54.02 and a 52 week high of $70.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st were given a $0.0656 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th.

The Janus Henderson Small\u002FMid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (JSMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Janus Small Mid Cap Growth Alpha index. The fund tracks an index of US small- and mid-cap stocks with strong fundamental measures of growth, profitability and capital efficiency. Weighting relies on the actively-managed Janus Triton Fund.

