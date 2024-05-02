Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Takes $205,000 Position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $129,000. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 3,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $276,000.

Shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF stock opened at $66.98 on Thursday. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a one year low of $53.97 and a one year high of $69.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.73 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.97.

The Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (PTNQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer NASDAQ-100 Trendpilot index. The fund tracks an index that holds the NASDAQ-100 securities and/or 3-month US T-bills according to momentum. PTNQ was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

