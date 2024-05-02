Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Chairman Richard K. Templeton Sells 104,000 Shares

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 104,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.68, for a total transaction of $18,582,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 403,851 shares in the company, valued at $72,160,096.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Texas Instruments Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $175.20 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.71. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $139.48 and a 12-month high of $188.12. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $159.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.01.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.16% and a return on equity of 35.28%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.12%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TXN shares. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.74.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TXN

Institutional Trading of Texas Instruments

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 333.3% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

(Get Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.