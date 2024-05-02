Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Director Pamela H. Patsley Sells 9,990 Shares of Stock

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total value of $1,789,408.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,973,293.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Texas Instruments Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $175.20 on Thursday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $139.48 and a 12-month high of $188.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $170.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.71.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 35.28% and a net margin of 35.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Texas Instruments

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.12%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 693 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 2,177 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TXN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group upgraded Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.74.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

