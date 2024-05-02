Insider Selling: Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL) COO Sells 3,778 Shares of Stock

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) COO Brian D. Haney sold 3,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.74, for a total transaction of $1,389,321.72. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 95,850 shares in the company, valued at $35,247,879. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KNSL opened at $378.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $483.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $414.21. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $297.33 and a 52-week high of $548.47.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.17. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 26.33% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The business had revenue of $372.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.45 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 15.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinsale Capital Group Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kinsale Capital Group

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.99%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 85.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on KNSL shares. Compass Point decreased their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $490.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $544.00 to $453.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $600.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $425.00 price target (down from $555.00) on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $438.43.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

Featured Stories

