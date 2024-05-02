Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier Sells 14,400 Shares

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 14,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total value of $1,212,624.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 173,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,639,824.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of EW opened at $84.23 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $50.70 billion, a PE ratio of 36.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.18 and a 200 day moving average of $79.19. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $60.57 and a 52-week high of $96.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 23.01%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. OTR Global upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.71.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EW. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth $648,540,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 18,181,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,386,333,000 after buying an additional 3,048,274 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 197.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,446,758 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $262,815,000 after buying an additional 2,286,119 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at $168,519,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 9.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,973,304 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,813,089,000 after buying an additional 1,644,869 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

