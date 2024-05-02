FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) CEO Frederick Philip Snow Sells 3,000 Shares

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.26, for a total value of $1,245,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,363,082.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Frederick Philip Snow also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 1st, Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.10, for a total value of $1,356,300.00.

On Thursday, February 1st, Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.02, for a total value of $1,428,060.00.

FactSet Research Systems Price Performance

FDS stock opened at $419.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a PE ratio of 33.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.72. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $380.96 and a 12-month high of $488.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $449.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $454.60.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.39. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 34.36% and a net margin of 22.72%. The firm had revenue of $545.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.93 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 31.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FDS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $464.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $460.00 price objective (down previously from $480.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $377.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $430.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $442.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FDS. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 84 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 820.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 92 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 83 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 94 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

See Also

