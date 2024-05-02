AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Director David B. Edelson Sells 10,000 Shares

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) Director David B. Edelson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $1,680,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,197,224. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

AutoNation Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:AN opened at $162.85 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $155.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. AutoNation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.81 and a 12-month high of $182.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.22.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.04. AutoNation had a return on equity of 42.44% and a net margin of 3.41%. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 18.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, April 26th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 14.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

AN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim increased their price objective on AutoNation from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded AutoNation from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com downgraded AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Bank of America cut their price objective on AutoNation from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on AutoNation in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.38.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AN. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of AutoNation by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 754,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,300,000 after purchasing an additional 181,942 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 342,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,491,000 after purchasing an additional 109,571 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 300,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AutoNation during the 4th quarter valued at $42,748,000. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 267,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,317,000 after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

