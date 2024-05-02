Evan Spiegel Sells 150,000 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) CEO Evan Spiegel sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.35, for a total transaction of $2,152,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,477,844 shares in the company, valued at $49,907,061.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Evan Spiegel also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, February 8th, Evan Spiegel sold 150,000 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total transaction of $1,666,500.00.
Snap Trading Up 5.3 %
SNAP stock opened at $15.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Snap Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.86 and a twelve month high of $17.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.99.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 2,580.4% during the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 161.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Snap during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 108.7% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 4,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have recently commented on SNAP. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Snap from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Snap from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Snap from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. HSBC upgraded shares of Snap from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Snap from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Snap has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.79.
About Snap
Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.
