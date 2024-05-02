Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Director Brenda A. Cline Sells 5,000 Shares

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) Director Brenda A. Cline sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $458.83, for a total transaction of $2,294,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,091.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Tyler Technologies Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of TYL opened at $458.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.74, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $361.16 and a fifty-two week high of $466.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $424.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $417.07.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $480.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.34 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 9.35%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tyler Technologies

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TYL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $412.00 to $434.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $490.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $492.22.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TYL

About Tyler Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.