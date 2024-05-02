The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Major Shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc Buys 311,637 Shares of Stock

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 311,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.47 per share, for a total transaction of $7,937,394.39. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 70,002,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,782,973,786.59. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

On Friday, April 26th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 219,303 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.46 per share, for a total transaction of $5,364,151.38.

On Wednesday, April 24th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 123,388 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.22 per share, for a total transaction of $3,111,845.36.

On Friday, April 12th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 413,227 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.58 per share, for a total transaction of $10,570,346.66.

On Wednesday, April 10th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 513,104 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.96 per share, for a total transaction of $13,320,179.84.

On Monday, April 8th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 938,896 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.98 per share, for a total transaction of $25,331,414.08.

On Thursday, April 4th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,250,000 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.76 per share, for a total transaction of $34,700,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 27th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 189,759 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.25 per share, for a total transaction of $5,550,450.75.

On Monday, March 25th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 199,664 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.82 per share, for a total transaction of $5,754,316.48.

On Thursday, March 21st, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 333,916 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.92 per share, for a total transaction of $9,656,850.72.

On Monday, March 11th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 20,609 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.94 per share, for a total transaction of $617,033.46.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Stock Up 2.4 %

The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock opened at $24.63 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.96. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.01 and a fifty-two week high of $31.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group ( NASDAQ:LSXMA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 70,150.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the third quarter valued at $134,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the fourth quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the third quarter valued at $244,000. 28.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup lowered The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Read Our Latest Report on LSXMA

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

(Get Free Report)

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through SXM App for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.