Vietnam Enterprise (LON:VEIL) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $584.33

Vietnam Enterprise (LON:VEIL – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 584.33 ($7.34) and traded as low as GBX 579.29 ($7.28). Vietnam Enterprise shares last traded at GBX 584 ($7.34), with a volume of 91,161 shares.

Vietnam Enterprise Trading Up 0.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 500.97 and a quick ratio of 247.74. The company has a market cap of £1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -634.78 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 584.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 566.83.

About Vietnam Enterprise

Vietnam Enterprise Investments Limited is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Dragon Capital Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Vietnam. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.

