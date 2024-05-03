Brokerages Set Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Price Target at $21.33

Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.33.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HST. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th.

Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $18.45 on Tuesday. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $14.92 and a 1-year high of $21.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.25). Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.92%.

In related news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 28,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $591,981.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,225,577 shares in the company, valued at $46,826,140.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $615,558,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 50,275,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,923,000 after acquiring an additional 6,719,578 shares during the period. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $57,664,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,873,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,456,000. 98.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.

