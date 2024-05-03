Brokerages Set Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Price Target at $17.91

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.91.

HPE has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $16.53 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $21.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.20. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $13.65 and a twelve month high of $20.07.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.09 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 6.81%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 35.86%.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 18,323 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total value of $310,758.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,541 shares in the company, valued at $263,575.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HPE. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.7% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 136,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,537 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 40.5% in the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 28,353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 8,169 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 12.3% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,723,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,166,000 after acquiring an additional 517,734 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.9% in the first quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 25,655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the period. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

