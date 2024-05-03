CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Price Target Increased to $468.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Free Report) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $410.00 to $468.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on CACI International from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on CACI International from $379.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on CACI International from $370.00 to $464.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut CACI International from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $375.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised CACI International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CACI International has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $410.64.

Shares of NYSE:CACI opened at $411.43 on Tuesday. CACI International has a 52 week low of $293.69 and a 52 week high of $411.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $375.58 and its 200-day moving average is $346.99. The company has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.85.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $5.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.55 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. CACI International had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.92 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CACI International will post 20.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP J William Koegel, Jr. sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.48, for a total value of $188,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,827,369.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.69, for a total value of $54,253.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,331,453.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP J William Koegel, Jr. sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.48, for a total value of $188,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,827,369.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in CACI International by 91.3% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CACI International in the fourth quarter worth $152,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of CACI International by 9.1% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 540 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. HTLF Bank bought a new position in shares of CACI International in the first quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of CACI International in the first quarter worth $237,000. Institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates through two segments: Domestic Operations and International Operations.

