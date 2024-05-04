AerCap (NYSE:AER) Announces Earnings Results

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.98, Briefing.com reports. AerCap had a net margin of 42.78% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. AerCap updated its FY24 guidance to ~$9.20 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 9.200-9.200 EPS.

AerCap Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AER opened at $87.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. AerCap has a one year low of $53.42 and a one year high of $88.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.54. The company has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of AerCap from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna lifted their price target on AerCap from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on AerCap from $103.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on AerCap from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.43.

About AerCap

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

Featured Stories

