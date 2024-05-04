Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.63.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AEM shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. CIBC increased their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Down 0.1 %

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 23,718 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 364,440 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $19,990,000 after buying an additional 48,782 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 632,403 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,752,000 after purchasing an additional 34,072 shares during the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,318,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,610,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AEM opened at $65.06 on Friday. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 52-week low of $43.22 and a 52-week high of $67.80. The stock has a market cap of $32.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.48, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The mining company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.16. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Agnico Eagle Mines’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 168.42%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

Featured Articles

