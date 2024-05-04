Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $26.40

Shares of Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $26.40 and traded as low as $23.70. Bankwell Financial Group shares last traded at $24.00, with a volume of 3,545 shares trading hands.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Bankwell Financial Group from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th.

The company has a market cap of $189.84 million, a P/E ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Bankwell Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.83%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Bankwell Financial Group by 119.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,901 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Bankwell Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Bankwell Financial Group by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,685 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Finally, Bridge City Capital LLC boosted its stake in Bankwell Financial Group by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 11,718 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides various banking services for individual and commercial customers. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides first mortgage loans secured by one-to-four family owner occupied residential properties for personal use; home equity loans and home equity lines of credit secured by owner occupied one-to-four family residential properties; loans secured by commercial real estate, multi-family dwellings, owner-occupied commercial real estate, and investor-owned one-to-four family dwellings; commercial construction loans for commercial development projects, including apartment buildings and condominiums, as well as office buildings, retail, and other income producing properties; land loans; commercial business loans secured by assignments of corporate assets and personal guarantees of the business owners; loans to finance insurance premiums; overdraft lines of credit; and unsecured personal loans.

