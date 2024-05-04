Brokerages Set Hargreaves Lansdown plc (LON:HL) PT at GBX 921.20

Shares of Hargreaves Lansdown plc (LON:HL – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 921.20 ($11.57).

Several equities analysts have commented on HL shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,035 ($13.00) price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 850 ($10.68) to GBX 825 ($10.36) and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,210 ($15.20) to GBX 1,250 ($15.70) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Tuesday.

Insider Transactions at Hargreaves Lansdown

Hargreaves Lansdown Trading Down 0.1 %

In other Hargreaves Lansdown news, insider Darren Pope bought 3,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 746 ($9.37) per share, for a total transaction of £29,832.54 ($37,473.36). In other news, insider Amy Stirling purchased 6,764 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 739 ($9.28) per share, for a total transaction of £49,985.96 ($62,788.54). Also, insider Darren Pope bought 3,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 746 ($9.37) per share, for a total transaction of £29,832.54 ($37,473.36). In the last quarter, insiders bought 29,459 shares of company stock worth $21,966,458. Company insiders own 25.77% of the company’s stock.

HL opened at GBX 808.40 ($10.15) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of £3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,171.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.62. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 52 week low of GBX 676.40 ($8.50) and a 52 week high of GBX 944.80 ($11.87). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 738.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 738.03.

Hargreaves Lansdown Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a GBX 13.20 ($0.17) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a yield of 1.64%. Hargreaves Lansdown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6,086.96%.

About Hargreaves Lansdown

(Get Free Report

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs. It also provides pension services, including self-invested personal pensions (SIPP), junior SIPPs, annuities, and drawdown; share dealing services; fund dealing; and cash management services.

Featured Stories

