Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) Earns “Buy” Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group restated their buy rating on shares of Ashtead Group (LON:AHT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a GBX 6,150 ($77.25) price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AHT. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Ashtead Group from GBX 5,300 ($66.57) to GBX 5,100 ($64.06) and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 6,800 ($85.42) target price on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 4,603.13 ($57.82).

Ashtead Group Stock Performance

Ashtead Group Cuts Dividend

AHT opened at GBX 5,704 ($71.65) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 5,552.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 5,226.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.35, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of £24.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,950.68, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.33. Ashtead Group has a 1-year low of GBX 4,437 ($55.73) and a 1-year high of GBX 6,144 ($77.18).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 11th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. Ashtead Group’s payout ratio is 2,739.73%.

Ashtead Group Company Profile

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.

