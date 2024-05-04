Brokerages Set Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) Price Target at $17.67

Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the four ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.75.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CIVB shares. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Civista Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Civista Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Hovde Group began coverage on shares of Civista Bancshares in a report on Monday, April 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target (down previously from $21.00) on shares of Civista Bancshares in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Civista Bancshares from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th.

In other Civista Bancshares news, SVP Michael D. Mulford purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.82 per share, with a total value of $31,640.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,640. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 3.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 294.7% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Civista Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Civista Bancshares in the third quarter worth $104,000. Gendell Jeffrey L acquired a new stake in shares of Civista Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $184,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Civista Bancshares during the third quarter valued at $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CIVB stock opened at $14.22 on Wednesday. Civista Bancshares has a 12 month low of $13.99 and a 12 month high of $19.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $223.07 million, a PE ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.88.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.06). Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The firm had revenue of $58.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Civista Bancshares will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. Civista Bancshares’s payout ratio is 27.47%.

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. It collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial and agriculture, commercial and residential real estate, farm real estate, real estate construction, consumer, and other loans, as well as letters of credit.

