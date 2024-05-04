Cwm LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Cwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,158 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DFIV. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 344,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,235,000 after buying an additional 2,755 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 9.5% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 137,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,471,000 after acquiring an additional 11,854 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 227,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,421,000 after acquiring an additional 14,127 shares during the period. Stone Point Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 106,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,464,000 after acquiring an additional 7,442 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 24.4% during the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 3,908 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional International Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Value ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF stock opened at $36.78 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.79. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 12 month low of $30.80 and a 12 month high of $37.42.

Dimensional International Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.