Essex Financial Services Inc. Buys New Shares in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY)

Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. owned about 0.06% of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 1,633.3% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 39.8% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $255,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ONEY opened at $104.68 on Friday. SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF has a 1 year low of $86.09 and a 1 year high of $108.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $104.70 and its 200 day moving average is $99.05. The company has a market cap of $789.28 million, a PE ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.10.

The SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (ONEY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Yield Focused Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap stocks from the Russell 1000 Index, selected and weighted by four factors that are scaled by market cap. ONEY was launched on Dec 2, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

