Graham Cooke Buys 16,996 Shares of ITV plc (LON:ITV) Stock

ITV plc (LON:ITV – Get Free Report) insider Graham Cooke bought 16,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 70 ($0.88) per share, for a total transaction of £11,897.20 ($14,944.35).

ITV Trading Up 0.3 %

LON ITV opened at GBX 72 ($0.90) on Friday. ITV plc has a one year low of GBX 55.49 ($0.70) and a one year high of GBX 79.72 ($1.00). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.85, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of £2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,440.00, a P/E/G ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 69.29 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 64.22.

ITV Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be issued a GBX 3.30 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This is a boost from ITV’s previous dividend of $1.70. ITV’s dividend payout ratio is 10,000.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ITV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a report on Thursday, January 25th.

About ITV

ITV plc, an integrated production, broadcasting, and streaming company, which creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through ITV Studios and Media & Entertainment segments. The ITV Studios segment creates and produces programs and formats that include sports, drama, entertainment, factual, and news for its own channels and other broadcasters.

