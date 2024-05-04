Graham Cooke Buys 16,996 Shares of ITV plc (LON:ITV) Stock

ITV plc (LON:ITV – Get Free Report) insider Graham Cooke bought 16,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 70 ($0.88) per share, for a total transaction of £11,897.20 ($14,944.35).
ITV Trading Up 0.3 %
LON ITV opened at GBX 72 ($0.90) on Friday. ITV plc has a one year low of GBX 55.49 ($0.70) and a one year high of GBX 79.72 ($1.00). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.85, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of £2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,440.00, a P/E/G ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 69.29 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 64.22.
ITV Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be issued a GBX 3.30 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This is a boost from ITV’s previous dividend of $1.70. ITV’s dividend payout ratio is 10,000.00%.
About ITV
ITV plc, an integrated production, broadcasting, and streaming company, which creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through ITV Studios and Media & Entertainment segments. The ITV Studios segment creates and produces programs and formats that include sports, drama, entertainment, factual, and news for its own channels and other broadcasters.
