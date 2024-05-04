Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP) Holdings Increased by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 33.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,647 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,077 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 22.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 536,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,796,000 after buying an additional 98,541 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 506,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,178,000 after purchasing an additional 15,883 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,045,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,020,000 after purchasing an additional 103,596 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.1% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 3,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 25.7% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 19,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 4,056 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $20.46 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.06 and a 1 year high of $20.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.37.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were issued a $0.0662 dividend. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 22nd.

(Free Report)

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.