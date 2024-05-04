Savant Capital LLC Has $1.02 Million Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Savant Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,923 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 2,430 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in HP by 6.8% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 90,200 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $2,318,000 after acquiring an additional 5,750 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of HP by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 13,483 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of HP by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 227,556 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $5,848,000 after acquiring an additional 35,800 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in HP by 116.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 25,213 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 13,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in HP by 40.1% during the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 17,860 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 5,109 shares during the last quarter. 77.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on HPQ. StockNews.com downgraded shares of HP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on HP from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HP presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.11.

Shares of HPQ opened at $28.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.88. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.22 and a 12 month high of $33.90.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81. HP had a net margin of 6.45% and a negative return on equity of 181.02%. The firm had revenue of $13.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert R. Bennett sold 67,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $2,010,670.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,216 shares in the company, valued at $1,807,082.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Kristen M. Ludgate sold 41,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $1,199,278.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,169 shares in the company, valued at $1,642,381.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert R. Bennett sold 67,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $2,010,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,807,082.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 116,723 shares of company stock worth $3,479,287. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

