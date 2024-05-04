Savant Capital LLC Sells 1,401 Shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF)

Savant Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 32,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,401 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares International Equity Factor ETF were worth $915,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTF. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF in the third quarter worth $252,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 171,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,821,000 after purchasing an additional 10,404 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 14.3% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 10,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA INTF opened at $29.58 on Friday. iShares International Equity Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $24.60 and a 12-month high of $29.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.31 and a 200 day moving average of $27.91.

About iShares International Equity Factor ETF

The iShares International Equity Factor ETF (INTF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX International Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap equities in developed markets outside the US. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

