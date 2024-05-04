Savant Capital LLC Purchases 63 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Savant Capital LLC raised its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,276 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 69,354.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 821,648 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $580,486,000 after buying an additional 820,465 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,036,796 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,256,407,000 after acquiring an additional 595,697 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,467,471 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,379,217,000 after purchasing an additional 461,614 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 1,073.7% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 406,262 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $287,020,000 after purchasing an additional 371,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the third quarter valued at about $135,075,000. 87.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NOW. StockNews.com downgraded ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $825.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on ServiceNow from $850.00 to $830.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $807.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $767.12, for a total value of $905,201.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,831.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $767.12, for a total transaction of $905,201.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,392 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,831.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total value of $3,787,992.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,935,655.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,369 shares of company stock worth $8,538,300 over the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ServiceNow Price Performance

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $716.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $147.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $754.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $711.86. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $428.97 and a one year high of $815.32.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Articles

