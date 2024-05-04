Savant Capital LLC Has $906,000 Holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,580 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 43.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,225,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,713,000 after buying an additional 4,275,994 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 16.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 28,184,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,085,000 after purchasing an additional 4,016,888 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 12.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,823,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,007,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356,665 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 1,232.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,648,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,898,000 after buying an additional 1,524,370 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 55.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,964,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,744 shares during the last quarter. 59.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on WBD shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.83.

Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $7.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.45 and its 200-day moving average is $9.88. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.34 and a fifty-two week high of $14.76.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.05). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 3.48% and a negative net margin of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $10.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

