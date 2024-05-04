Savant Capital LLC Purchases 226 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $225,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 9.5% in the third quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 16,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $604,000. Finally, Chatham Capital Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 51,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,142,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VV opened at $234.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.12. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $184.15 and a 12-month high of $241.38.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

