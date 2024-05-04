Savant Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Savant Capital LLC grew its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,632 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter worth about $27,000. TLW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 86.0% in the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 519 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on OXY shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.94.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OXY opened at $64.39 on Friday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $55.12 and a 1 year high of $71.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.43. The company has a market capitalization of $57.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.64.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. The firm had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 16.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 22.51%.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Featured Stories

