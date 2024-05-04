Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller (LON:IPU) Insider Acquires £16,440 in Stock

Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller (LON:IPU – Get Free Report) insider Mike Prentis bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 411 ($5.16) per share, with a total value of £16,440 ($20,650.67).

Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Stock Performance

IPU stock opened at GBX 418.50 ($5.26) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £141.58 million, a P/E ratio of -549.33 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 409.90 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 410.52. Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller has a 52-week low of GBX 378 ($4.75) and a 52-week high of GBX 445 ($5.59).

Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a GBX 5.41 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This is a positive change from Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller’s previous dividend of $3.85. Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller’s payout ratio is -2,400.00%.

Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Company Profile

INVESCO Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Invesco Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

