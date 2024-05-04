John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) Insider Sells £957,015.35 in Stock

John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG – Get Free Report) insider Arvind Balan sold 633,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 151 ($1.90), for a total transaction of £957,015.35 ($1,202,129.57).

Shares of LON:WG opened at GBX 149.80 ($1.88) on Friday. John Wood Group PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 117.67 ($1.48) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 223.40 ($2.81). The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 143.47 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 150.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.96, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of £1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -998.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.55.

Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 180 ($2.26) to GBX 150 ($1.88) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th.

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through Projects, Operations, Consulting, and Investment Services segments. The Projects segment provides engineering design and project management services across energy and materials markets including oil and gas, chemicals, mining, minerals, and life sciences.

