Keppel (OTCMKTS:KPELY) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $10.22

Keppel Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KPELY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.22 and traded as low as $9.89. Keppel shares last traded at $10.05, with a volume of 12,199 shares trading hands.

Keppel Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.52 and a 200-day moving average of $10.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Keppel Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.2835 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. This is a positive change from Keppel’s previous dividend of $0.23.

Keppel Company Profile

Keppel Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the infrastructure, real estate, and connectivity business in Singapore, China, Hong Kong, other far East and ASEAN countries, and internationally. The company operates through, Infrastructure, Real Estate, and Connectivity. It manages private funds and listed real estate investment and business trusts, in areas of infrastructure, real estate, and connectivity; energy and environmental solutions and services, including commercial power generation, renewables, environmental engineering and construction, and infrastructure; operation and maintenance; property development and investment; master development; sustainable and innovative urban space solutions; and system integration solutions and services.

