Mission Wealth Management LP Increases Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Booking were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Booking by 1.3% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 383,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,184,224,000 after buying an additional 5,040 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 131,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $466,166,000 after acquiring an additional 29,316 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Booking by 2,479.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 116,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $414,234,000 after acquiring an additional 112,249 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,774,850,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Booking by 1.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 75,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $233,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,485.00, for a total transaction of $1,045,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,752,005. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,485.00, for a total value of $1,045,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,752,005. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 4,302 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,422.75, for a total value of $14,724,670.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,826,417. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,483 shares of company stock valued at $18,891,445 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Booking from $3,600.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Booking from $3,435.00 to $3,494.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group raised their price objective on Booking from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Booking from $3,600.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,823.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on BKNG

Booking Stock Up 3.0 %

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $3,577.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3,523.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $3,395.60. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,456.93 and a 52 week high of $3,918.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $20.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $14.03 by $6.36. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. Booking had a net margin of 21.81% and a negative return on equity of 433.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $11.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 176.1 EPS for the current year.

Booking Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $8.75 per share. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.25%.

Booking Company Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.