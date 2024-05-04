Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXSAW) Trading Up 39%

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXSAW – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 39% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.39 and last traded at $1.39. Approximately 4,030 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 5,902 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.

Pyxis Tankers Trading Up 39.0 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.15 and a 200 day moving average of $1.13.

About Pyxis Tankers

(Get Free Report)

Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector worldwide. The company operates through Tanker Vessels and Dry-Bulk Vessels segments. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pyxis Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pyxis Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.