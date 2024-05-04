Savant Capital LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

Savant Capital LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF were worth $986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 131,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,074,000 after acquiring an additional 7,428 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 71,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,021,000 after acquiring an additional 17,962 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 158,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 87,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,379,000 after purchasing an additional 3,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $273,000.
Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Stock Up 1.0 %
Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF stock opened at $99.16 on Friday. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a 52 week low of $78.54 and a 52 week high of $103.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.84.
Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (IVOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies. IVOO was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
