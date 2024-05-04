Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Director Victor L. Lund Sells 7,606 Shares

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) Director Victor L. Lund sold 7,606 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $532,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Service Co. International Stock Down 2.9 %

SCI stock opened at $67.59 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.21 and a 200-day moving average of $67.19. Service Co. International has a fifty-two week low of $52.89 and a fifty-two week high of $75.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 32.23% and a net margin of 12.73%. Service Co. International’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is 33.33%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCI. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Service Co. International by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 4,159 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 6.1% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 5.8% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 25,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Service Co. International by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 57,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Service Co. International by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SCI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on Service Co. International from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Service Co. International from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.00.

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses. The company also provides professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles; arranging and directing services; and removal, preparation, embalming, cremation, memorialization, and travel protection, as well as catering services.

