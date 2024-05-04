Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX) Insider Mva Investors, Llc Sells 60,000 Shares of Stock

Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report) insider Mva Investors, Llc sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.61, for a total value of $456,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 483,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,679,617.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Mva Investors, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, May 1st, Mva Investors, Llc sold 75,000 shares of Tango Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total value of $557,250.00.
Tango Therapeutics Trading Up 0.3 %
NASDAQ:TNGX opened at $7.61 on Friday. Tango Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.47 and a 12-month high of $13.03. The firm has a market cap of $812.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.31.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Tango Therapeutics by 32.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 7,128 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Tango Therapeutics by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 7,776 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI lifted its holdings in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mass General Brigham Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $2,812,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Tango Therapeutics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Tango Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.25.
About Tango Therapeutics
Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.
