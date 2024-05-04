Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX) Insider Mva Investors, Llc Sells 60,000 Shares of Stock

Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report) insider Mva Investors, Llc sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.61, for a total value of $456,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 483,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,679,617.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Mva Investors, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 1st, Mva Investors, Llc sold 75,000 shares of Tango Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total value of $557,250.00.

Tango Therapeutics Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:TNGX opened at $7.61 on Friday. Tango Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.47 and a 12-month high of $13.03. The firm has a market cap of $812.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.31.

Tango Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TNGX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.04). Tango Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 278.55% and a negative return on equity of 41.96%. The firm had revenue of $5.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.86 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tango Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Tango Therapeutics by 32.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 7,128 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Tango Therapeutics by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 7,776 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI lifted its holdings in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mass General Brigham Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $2,812,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Tango Therapeutics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Tango Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.25.

About Tango Therapeutics

Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.

