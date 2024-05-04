Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $23.37

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $23.37 and traded as high as $26.50. Tsakos Energy Navigation shares last traded at $26.23, with a volume of 258,551 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $774.05 million, a PE ratio of 2.91 and a beta of -0.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.37.

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The shipping company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.03). Tsakos Energy Navigation had a return on equity of 29.41% and a net margin of 33.74%. The business had revenue of $183.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.35 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TNP. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 203,398 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,227,000 after purchasing an additional 30,091 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. bought a new stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 44,496 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 6,758 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 135.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 58,510 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 33,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,120,000. 19.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. It also operates a fleet of double-hull vessels, comprising of conventional tankers, LNG carriers, and suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

